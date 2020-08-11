Search for I-5 shooter expands to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police continue to investigate a string of shootings on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon.
On July 14, state investigators were told several vehicles traversing I-5 between Roseburg and Grants Pass were struck by bullets. On August 11, Oregon State Police expanded the geographic location of the shootings to include Jackson County.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2056 or *OSP. Refer to case number SP20-173444.
Investigators believe this case is unrelated to a shooting that happened around 9:00 p.m. this past Saturday on I-5 Douglas County. An arrest was made in that case, which was assumed to be an isolated road rage incident.