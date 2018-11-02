Search for Jayme Closs scaling back

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WEAU/CNN) – The search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs is scaling back. But the Barron County Sheriff’s Department stresses that doesn’t mean law enforcement is giving up.
Jayme disappeared after her parents were found dead in their Barron County home on October 15th.
The sheriff says after the last 17 days of methodical searching, the department has decided to re-direct some of its resources as fewer tips about Jayme’s disappearance are being received.
The emergency operations center will no longer be open at night, but the department says the tipline will continue to be open 24/7.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, “We’re scaling back, we’re not giving up. There’s still hope out there and the drive behind us is only driven by the community and their efforts to support us and we can’t thank the community enough.”
As hunting season nears, the department is asking hunters to watch for any items of interest on their land and to also watch their trail cameras for anything suspicious.
For now, the department says it won’t be performing any more ground searches unless a tip leads to a localized area.