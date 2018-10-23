Search for Jayme: police seek vehicles seen nearby

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WEAU) – Hope is a word many in Barron County, Wisconsin are clinging to, including Bud Moe.
He lives in Barron but didn’t know 13-year-old Jayme Closs. Still, he’s holding on to the belief she’s somewhere still alive.
“It took a while to sink in that this kind of stuff can happen in right under our noses,” Moe said Monday. “I hope and I pray she is—certainly do—I’m not going to believe anything else until I know different
That hope was boosted with news Monday of two vehicles of interest in the case.
One vehicle is a 2008-2014 red or orange Dodge Challenger. The other is either a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge or a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX. They were seen in the area where James and Denise Closs were killed and their daughter Jayme was reported missing.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald appealed to those in the immediate area to be alert for who’s driving what and that they don’t know what tip could be the one to bring Jayme home.
“For the community, this is a good time now that we have vehicles of interest to look for changes in behavior or routines of people,” he said. “We have the two cars described, either they don’t drive them anymore, they change their routine on what they drive or where they drive.”
