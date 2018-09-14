Search for killer cougar continues

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KGW) – Oregon wildlife officials set out to find a cougar that they believe attacked and killed a woman hiking near Mount Hood, but there was no sign of the cougar after Thursday’s search.
Two federal wildlife officers entered the woods with mules and four hounds trained to pick up a cougar’s scent around 6:30 a.m. They traveled about nine miles.
“It’s very important that we started our search at the site where Diana was found,” said Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife watershed manager Brian Wolfer. “The cougar wasn’t there. Tomorrow we will expand our search into a new area.”
Diana Bober, 55, was found dead Monday off the Hunchback Trail in Welches. She was reported missing on August 29th.
