Search for missing Ashland man suspended indefinitely

ASHLAND, Ore. – The search for an Ashland man who has been missing since April 2017 has been called off.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 87-year-old Harold Hardesty was reported missing on April 12, 2017.
Surveillance video reportedly showed Hardesty walking away from his home on April 10 in the 1200 block of Oak Street, just outside of Ashland city limits. JSCO said he was carrying what appeared to be a case that appeared to be carrying a firearm. That case was later found at the edge of Bear Creek close to Hardesty’s home.
After Hardesty was reported missing, search and rescue crews scoured the surrounding area with no results. Hardesty was never found.
During the investigation, detectives said they learned Hardesty had dementia and showed signs of declining mental health shortly before his disappearance. He also made efforts to obtain a firearm.
Family members reportedly share the same conclusion as detectives: Hardesty is deceased. Based on the evidence, investigators believe Hardesty took his own life in or near Bear Creek.
A memorial service is being planned for Hardesty by his family.
If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call the Jackson County Mental Health Crisis Line at 541-774-8201. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. In an emergency, call 911.