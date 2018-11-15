Search for missing man continues

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Nearly a year after a man went missing after a Thanksgiving gathering in Josephine County, police are still looking for any sign of him.
According to Oregon State Police, Richard Hillmann was last seen on November 22, 2017, during a gathering at a friend’s house on Pleasant Valley Road. He left the location between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. in a green 1997 Toyota SR5 and hasn’t been seen since. The Oregon plate number was VWT 361.
OSP said Hillmann lived within a few miles of the Pleasant Valley gathering.
Since his disappearance, investigators interviewed witnesses, friends and neighbors. They learned Hillmann didn’t keep many people close and stayed to himself.
OSP said they believe Hillmann is the victim of foul play and he knew the person or people involved.
“Oregon State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Hillmann and/or his vehicle,” OSP wrote. “If anyone has seen Hillman, the vehicle, or have any information regarding his disappearance they are asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-776-6111 or *OSP and reference case number SP18-076662 / Detective John Anderson.”