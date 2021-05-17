Search for missing Roseburg man continues; signs of him found in Calf Creek area

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -Douglas County Sheriffs say the search efforts for Harry Burleigh are continuing today in hopes of finding additional clues.
On Friday, May 7th, 2021, Burleigh was reported as missing by his wife when he failed to return from a fishing trip. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was dispatched to begin searching for Burleigh and the next day, a deputy located Burleigh’s vehicle at the Twin Lakes Trailhead. Burleigh had filled out a form and left it at the trailhead indicating he was entering the Twin Lakes area on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 and intended to be out that evening.
Police say searchers in the area have not been able to find any sign of Burleigh until yesterday, Sunday May 16, 2021. Searchers located a makeshift shelter and a tackle box belonging to Burleigh in the Calf Creek area; however police say the man is still missing.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says its been utilizing search teams and resources from multiple counties as well as partner agencies.
Burleigh is described as a white male adult, 6’2” tall, weighing at 175lbs with dark brown graying hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown, but he may be carrying a day pack and collapsible fishing pole.
Anyone who believes they may have information which may assist in the search is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case number 21-2033.
