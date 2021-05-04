Search for missing swimmer resumes

GOLD HILL, Ore. – After a temporary suspension overnight due to darkness, the search for a man who went missing in the Rogue River resumed Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, several people from California were visiting the area when they went to the river near Rock Point Bridge.
The group told investigators they didn’t plan on swimming, but one of them, 21-year-old Jesus Flores-Galindo from the Lamont, California area, decided to go into the water to cool off. After getting into the river, he suddenly went underwater and came up splashing.
Witnesses said they didn’t think Flores-Galindo knew how to swim.
Investigators believe he may have stepped into a deep pool and the cold water made it difficult for him to stay afloat.
The search for Flores-Galindo continued until darkness fell Sunday night. It picked up again the next day with two dives in the water, airplane flights over the area, deployment of watercraft, and use of an underwater drone. The active search was temporarily suspended Monday night and resumed Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said search efforts will continue until further notice.