Search for missing swimmer suspended

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The search for a young man who disappeared in the Rogue River has been suspended.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, several people from California were visiting the area when they went to the river near Rock Point Bridge.
The group told investigators they didn’t plan on swimming, but one of them decided to go into the water to cool off. After getting into the river, he suddenly went underwater and came up splashing.
Witnesses said they didn’t think the man knew how to swim.
Investigators believe he may have stepped into a deep pool and the cold water made it difficult for him to stay afloat.
The search for the man continued until darkness fell Sunday night. It picked up again the next day with two dives in the water, airplane flights over the area, deployment of watercraft, and use of an underwater drone. The unsuccessful active search was suspended Monday.
Deputies identified the man as 21-year-old Jesus Flores-Galindo from the Lamont, California area.
No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.