Search for missing Wisconsin girl goes nation-wide

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) – Police in Wisconsin are taking their search for a missing two-year-old nation-wide.
They’re looking for Noelani Robinson who they believe was abducted by her father.
Police say it happened Monday night when Dariaz Higgins killed the girl’s mother and injured one of her friends.
Authorities arrested him Wednesday and concentrated their search around information Higgins provided. Now, they say he was lying.
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said, “The suspect—Noelani’s father—is in custody and charged, and has provided us with information Noelani’s whereabouts. However, all of it has been proven to be untrue. The suspect is a cold-blooded killer. And our search to find Noelani has become a game to him. It’s obviously apparent that he truly doesn’t care about Noelani. The FBI has offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of Noelani.”
Police arrested a man they believe was helping Higgins, but that man has not been charged.
Higgins is believed to have connections in Miami and Las Vegas.