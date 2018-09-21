Search for Montecito mudslide victims ends

MONTECITO, Calif. (KSBY/NBC) – For the past nine months, crews in California have been searching for remains of people caught up in deadly mudslides. But all of that is about to end.
In the next few weeks, crews will wrap up the search for victims
The crews have found all but two of the victims of mudslides that took the lives of 21 people.
A 17-year-old and a 2-year-old have been missing since mudslides ravaged their neighborhood in January.
Crews have been desperate to find their remains.
Volunteers—known as the bucket brigade—say they have worked in over 85 homes, cleared out 44 acres. And they estimate they’ve moved over 4 million buckets of dirt.
A short distance from the ongoing search, a plaque in honor of those who died in the mudslides was dedicated.
The plaque also recognizes the volunteers and first responders who worked tirelessly to save lives and search for the deceased.