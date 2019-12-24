Search for New Zealand volcano victims halted

WHITE ISLAND, New Zealand (NBC) – Police in New Zealand have stopped searching for the bodies of the last two people missing in the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month.
The two who are missing and presumed dead are a 17-year-old Australian tourist and a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Their bodies are thought to have been swept into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island.
Police said earlier that one of those injured during the eruption had died in an Auckland hospital over the weekend bringing the toll of dead and missing to 19.
A police statement released Tuesday said the families of the missing had been told of the decision.
The district police commander said they would still respond if new information about the missing comes to light.
Most of the 47 people on the island at the time it erupted were tourists.
There has been criticism that tourists were allowed on the island, given the risks of an active volcano.