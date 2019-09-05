Search is on for wanted felon from California

Yreka, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a wanted felon who may be armed.
On Thursday morning, a deputy saw a man matching the description of absconded parolee and wanted felon, Joshua Lee. The sheriff’s deputy confronted Lee at gunpoint, but the sheriff’s office says he ran away and the deputy lost sight of him.
Lee was recently released from prison and was most recently on parole in the Merced, California area. however he absconded from parole and is wanted by state parole authorities. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey says the 42-year-old is also a suspect in a car chase in the North County area.
Lee was last seen by a witness running north on 9th Street in Montague. He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve baggy shirt, and a black baseball hate. He is 5′ 8″ and weighs about 170 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his neck, chest, and legs. According to the sheriff’s office, Lee may have been armed at the time the deputy tried to confront him and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.