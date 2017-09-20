Search & Rescue conducts three missions in 18-hour period

Jackson Co, Ore. — Jackson County’s Search and Rescue team is working overtime.
It’s conducted three searches in just the last 24 hours.
All three search and rescue cases were called in yesterday afternoon and evening.
The first was early in the afternoon involving a man who went missing in Gold Hill.
The second call came in about two hours later from a couple lost on the Pacific Crest Trail near Hyatt Lake.
Then at at dusk, someone called in about a hunter that was lost near the Sky Lakes Wilderness.
Sergeant Julie Denney says it’s common for the sheriff’s office to get more Search and Rescue calls as we get into hunting season.
“Typically around the time of year when we switch from summer to fall, people aren’t prepared for the conditions. It was just 100 degrees a couple of weeks ago and now we’re seeing snow up in the mountains,” Sergeant Julie Denney said.
All four people were found safe and healthy.
The last of them walked out of the woods around 11 this morning with search crews.
Sergeant Denney says a simple day hike can turn into a tragedy if you’re not prepared for the conditions.
She recommends travelers always tell someone where they are going and to be fully stocked with food, water and supplies.