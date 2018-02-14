Search and Rescue sees increase in cases

White City, Ore.– It’s been a mild winter so far but Jackson County Search and Rescue says the overall number of rescues is up.
2017 was a busy year for SAR crews as they responded to 174 cases last year up from 120 cases the year before.
While it’s been warmer than normal this year, 2018 is on par with other years as crews have responded to 17 cases in January.
Search and rescue workers say there are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t end up a statistic.
“Prepare for the worst,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards, Jackson County Search and Rescue. “Have a plan of where you are going, when you are going to be back so whoever is gonna call us at midnight has some details to where we can come and find you faster.”
SAR crews say you should also download a SOS app or purchase a device that connects to satellite service. Officials admit though, the better tracking technology may be part of the reason why they’ve already had such a busy month.
“I think it’s caused us maybe to be a little busier because in the years prior people may have not been able to communicate so they may have worked it out them self,” said Richards. “Where now they can hit the SOS button.”
The sheriff’s office also wants to remind people if you believe you have a missing person in your family, you do not need to wait 24 hours.
The sooner they know, the better the chances of finding your loved one.