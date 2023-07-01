Search still ongoing for missing Medford man Graham Case

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Search and Rescue is continuing to look for a missing Medford man.

47 year-old Graham Rhode Case has been missing since last Thursday, June 22nd.

He’s a 6-foot-3 white man, weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Case drives a white 2014 Mercedes SUV.

Search and Rescue Sergeant Shawn Richards said they are interviewing Case’s family and friends for any tips they can get.

“We really don’t have a defined search area, I guess driving time from the day he left would be our search area,” Richards said, “but we just felt strongly that we needed to do something, so we did some additional interviews and came up with some local areas that he may frequent.”

Richards said all of the areas they are searching are within Jackson County.

He encourages anyone with information about case to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.