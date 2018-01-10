Home
Search for survivors continues

Search for survivors continues

News Top Stories U.S. & World

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. (NBC News) – At least 15 people are dead after a day of deadly mudslides near Santa Barbara, California.

Rescue crews continue to comb through the community of Montecito, searching for at least two dozen people still missing.

“We had four feet of mud, raging through, counter high through my house,” one survivor said.

More than 100 rescues were carried out after residents failed to heed evacuation warnings.

The mudslides struck in near an area devastated by wildfires earlier this year, triggered when torrential rains poured down on the ash and loose soil left behind by the fires.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mlNSvk

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics