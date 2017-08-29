Search suspended for possible drowning victim

Josephine County, Ore. – Police have suspended active search efforts for a woman presumed drowned in the Rogue River.
On August 26, 28-year-old Philomath resident Hannah McGuire reportedly drowned in the river at Indian Mary State Park in Josephine County, police said.
When first responders arrived at the scene they conducted a quick search before darkness fell, but they didn’t find any sign of McGuire.
Divers and search boats continued to scan the area over the following days.
On August 29, search efforts were suspended with no clues about McGuire’s location.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the suspension was due to a lack of “actionable information,” and the search won’t resume until new information is discovered.