Search underway for missing man in Douglas County

TOKETEE FALLS, Ore. – Search and rescue crews in Douglas County are trying to find a missing man.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening, 29-year-old Anthony Fennimore of Silverton told police he and his friend, 30-year-old Jeffery A. Vance, had been lost in the woods for two days.
According to Fennimore, the pair experienced vehicle problems after they got lost. They walked away from the vehicle on Friday night. The two were separated by Sunday morning.
On Monday morning, Fennimore came across some people who gave him a ride to Glide.
Vance is still missing. He’s described by police at 6 feet tall, weighing 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing black Helli Hansen rain gear, a brown or gray stocking cap, a camouflage backpack and Georgia boots.
Anyone who has information about Vance’s location is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.