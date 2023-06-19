Search underway for missing Titanic submersible

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (CNN) – Search and rescue crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are in the North Atlantic working to find a missing tourist submarine near the Titanic’s wreckage.

Ocean Gate Expeditions, which owns and operates the submersible vessel, says it went missing Monday off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

It was unclear how many people were on board.

However, the company’s website said its submersibles carry five people and are used to explore shipwrecks and underwater canyons.

Ocean Gate Expeditions says it is exploring all options to bring the crew back safely.

