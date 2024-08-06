Search warrant served after child porn downloaded from Ashland residence

ASHLAND, Ore. – Several digital devices were seized during an authorized search of an Ashland residence Tuesday.

This comes after the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) discovered images of child exploitation had been downloaded from a home in the 10 block of Pine Street.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the search was executed just after 8 a.m. and turned up multiple digital devices which will be forensically examined for further evidence of child exploitation.

Detectives are currently interviewing people who may be involved as well as potential witnesses.

SOCET was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, the Ashland Police Department, and the Jackson County DA.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.