Searching for extra cash, JoCo Commissioners hosting law enforcement forums

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County leaders are hosting forums to discuss ways to increase law enforcement funding, next week. They are working to find a permanent funding stream for public safety in the county.

Commissioner Herman Baertschiger says the forums will be an opportunity to address potential avenues, like a seasonal sales tax, law enforcement district, or a levy.

We told you previously, that because of budget cuts, the patrol staff will drop from 29.5 positions to 18.5 The county’s finance director says the jail will go from 49 staffers to 44.

Baertschiger says it’s not looking like there will be any layoffs this year, but that could change next year.

“Come July of 23, there will be some significant cuts to the sheriff’s department and the level of sheriff presence in Josephine County will be diminished quite a bit so this is what we’re up against,” said Commissioner Baertschiger.

He says the decision will likely be made by voters, in the November election. The forums start July 11th.