Seattle Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Retail giant Amazon is reporting its first case of coronavirus.
Company officials say an employee working in a downtown Seattle office building tested positive for the virus.
According to an employee memo, the employee went home sick on February 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since that time.
Amazon is asking employees who are experiencing symptoms to stay home and seek medical attention.
Washington State has seen the largest surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The state has 27 confirmed cases of the virus with another 231 people in the state being monitored for the virus.