Seattle church houses undocumented immigrants

Jose Robles was scheduled on a flight to Mexico Thursday morning. Instead, he went to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in downtown Seattle.
Robles believes he qualifies for a U visa, after being robbed and injured at a barbershop this year.
U visas are intended for victims of violent crimes who have cooperated with police in the investigation.
Robles’ attorney says he did just that, but Lakewood police have not signed the certification that would qualify him to apply for the visa.
Lakewood Police said it can’t comment on the issue, because they can’t discuss someone’s immigration status or anything connected to it.
Read more: https://kng5.tv/2lSOEiV