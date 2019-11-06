Seattle man dies following vaping incident in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff has confirmed that a Seattle man died in Klamath Falls last week after vaping a tobacco product at a local resort.
Investigators say 23-year-old Hadynn Outcalt-Arends was vaping prior to his death. He had been celebrating his honeymoon at the Running Y Resort.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said the vaping liquid has been secured as evidence. “When our deputy was at the scene of the incident, he was able to secure the vaping liquid that was apparently used by the gentleman prior to this incident,” he explained.
Sheriff Kaber cautioned vaping has not been positively identified as the cause of death. “The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for the Medical Examiner to give us the actual cause of death,” he said. “So we’re working closely with him and the Oregon Health Authority and public health as well.”
Kaber said the incident is not being investigated as a criminal case at this time.
Sheriff Kaber said the location of where the vaping fluid was sold is known but he is not disclosing that information at this time.
Prior to this incident, there have been two other vaping related deaths in Oregon.
Both Washington and Oregon Health Departments are investigating.
