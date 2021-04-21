Seattle storage facility catches fire

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING/NBC) – Crews are working a massive fire at a storage unit facility in Seattle Wednesday afternoon.
Seattle Fire responded to the blaze on North 109th street and Aurora Avenue North Around 12:40 pm local time.
The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm in order to increase the response.
According to officials, firefighters were using three ladder trucks and ground crews to douse the flames.
No one is reported to be inside the building.
A portion of the road near the facility is closed while crews fight the fire, and the city’s department of transportation is urging motorists to avoid the area.