Sec. Pompeo addresses Mexico immigration deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a press conference Monday to discuss negotiations with Mexico on immigration.
President Trump said he struck a deal to send immigrants back to Mexico who are seeking asylum and to place 6,000 members of the Mexican National Guard on that country’s southern border.
Pompeo agreed, saying the deal was a significant win for the American people and the deal continues the strongest commitment by any administration.
“We agreed to a number of things including to place 6,000 Mexican National Guard along the Mexican southern border,” Sec. Pompeo said. “It is something that we pressed for with the negotiations. We will work closely with them to make sure that is a successful effort. Those crossing the U.S. southern border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await their judication of their asylum claims. We’ve seen this before, we were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people a day, we now have the capacity to do it full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try and get into the United States.”