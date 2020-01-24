Second case of coronavirus in U.S. confirmed

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – A second case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the patient is a woman in her 60s and is a Chicago resident.
Officials say the woman returned from Wuhan, China on January 13th and began experiencing symptoms days later.
She is currently hospitalized in isolation and is said to be in stable condition and is “doing well.”
“This is a single travel-associated case, not a local emergency,” Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said. “We obviously take emerging viruses very seriously and there are still many unanswered questions about this novel virus.”
Overseas, China continues escalating response measures to battle and contain the highly contagious coronavirus that has, so far, killed 25 people and infected more than 800.
Friday, public transportation is suspended in ten cities, major tourist centers were shut down, temples and businesses were quiet and a hospital is rapidly being constructed to handle the rising number of sick.
South Korea and Japan both confirmed their second cases Friday and cases have been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.