Second COVID-19 case reported in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There are now two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Josephine County.
The first case was publicly reported on March 20. Local health officials were told about the second case on March 25.
Josephine County Public Health officials said they’re investigating the second case to try and find anyone who may have contacted the infected person.
Identifying information about the infected people is being withheld due to privacy laws.
According to Josephine County Public Health, 82 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in Josephine County. More samples have been sent to private labs but results have not yet been returned.
“As expected, we will continue to see an increase in confirmed cases,” said Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health director. “Social distancing and self-isolation when ill are the most important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19. By practicing social distancing and staying home, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are more likely to suffer severe complications. Remember — Stay Home, Save Lives.”
Public health officials did not release any further information.