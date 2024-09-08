Second day of the seasonal Ashland sidewalk celebration

ASHLAND, Ore. – Saturday was the second day of the seasonal sidewalk celebration in Ashland.

The celebration happens twice every year. Once in May and again in September.

The sidewalk sale spanned from the library to Lovejoy’s Tea Room and included live music, knick-knacks, and a car show by the Auto Europa Club.

During the sale, some businesses like to display their best items, while others clear room for the incoming new inventory.

KIXX store employee Ramona Harper said, “It’s a good way, twice a year, to move out older merchandise to make room for new merchandise. And it’s also nice for people who live here that can benefit from all these sales and also people who are visiting find it kind of a fun thing, weekend to be here.”

Not only is it a great way to increase visibility to local businesses, but it is a great way for southern Oregonians to experience the city of Ashland.

The great deals won’t last long though as the event ends Sunday, September 8th.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.