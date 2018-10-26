Siskiyou County, Calif. – Siskiyou County and Hmong Americans held their second town hall of the year tonight.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, the town halls were started as a way for the people of Siskiyou County and the Hmong Americans that live there to better understand each other.
In an effort to breakdown barriers between the two cultures, the Sheriff’s office has hired a Hmong American officer to serve as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff and often times a translator for the Hmongs.
At tonight’s event, residents learned about the beginning of Hmong American culture, and were introduced to other parts of their lifestyle.
“A lot of people tell me as well that it’s very positive to understand the people and the language and the culture and the history,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.
This is only the second Hmong American town hall, Sheriff Lopey says they will continue to hold them to establish a stronger relationship in the county.
