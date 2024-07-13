Second largest medical provider in Klamath Basin could lose federal funding

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The second largest medical provider in the Klamath Basin says its in danger of losing some major federal funding. Now, it’s executive staff are asking the entire board of directors to resign.

The Klamath Health Partnership operates clinics in Klamath Falls and Chiloquin, providing the community with affordable primary and preventative health care.

But executive staff say their mission to serve the underserved is in danger.

It says more than $2.8 million of federal funding could be cut due to the actions and inaction of KHP‘s board of directors.

KHP’s executive staff issued a formal demand for the board to appoint replacements and resign, saying the board’s composition has been out of compliance since February with no meaningful progress since.

“We will no longer have that federally qualified health center designation,” says CEO Amanda Blodgett.

Which is so vital to us 1. Wining that federal award and 2. Being able to provide expanded services to the underserved members of our community.

They go on to say that without the federal funding KHP will cease to exist in seven months, removing a vital resource from the Klamath County community.

