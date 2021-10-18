Second of five SOU presidential candidates visits campus

ASHLAND, Ore. – One of the finalists in the running for the president of Southern Oregon University is visiting campus Monday
Brock Tessman currently serves as deputy commissioner of higher education for the 16 campuses that compromise the Montana University System. According to SOU,
The community will have a chance to meet and ask questions during an open forum Monday afternoon. It will take place in room 151 of the science building at 3:15 p.m.
A zoom of the forum will also be available on the school’s website.
Tessman is the second of five presidential candidates to visit after Chris Gilmer — currently the president at West Virginia University-Parkersburg — appeared last week.
The other three finalists will also be visiting throughout the rest of this month.