Second person dies from COVID-19 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County is reporting another death related to COVID-19.
Klamath County Public Health reported on August 6 that a 64-year-old man with COVID-19 died at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls. He had underlying health conditions. This is the second COVID-19-related death in the county.
Public health officials also said there was also a new case of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 201. Of those cases, 14 were hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there have been 7,961 tests in the county.
For the latest information and more details, visit https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.