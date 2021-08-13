Second round of child tax credit payments are out

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Millions of American families received their second round of child tax credit payments Friday.
The Treasury Department reports this month’s round of direct payments will total more than $15 billion. Those benefits go to families raising around 61 million kids. That’s 1.6 million more children benefiting from the program than the first round sent on July 15th.
A recent census survey indicates the program may already be having an impact on reducing food insecurity and child poverty.
The Biden administration wants to make the child tax credit permanent through the budget reconciliation process.