Second suspect arrested for Josephine County double homicide

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Another suspect was arrested in connection with a double homicide in rural Josephine County.
Deputies said just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, deputies got a report about a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in a remote area off McMullen Creek Road, about seven miles from Lake Selmac.
Police responded but firefighters weren’t able to make it to the scene due to poor road conditions.
As the fire subsided, two bodies were seen in the vehicle. At the time, their identities were unknown.
On March 29, investigators identified the two people as 24-year-old Daniel T. Hill and 26-year-old Paul M. Folk, both from Josephine County.
Folk had been reported missing the day before the burning vehicle was found.
On April 2, police announced they arrested 26-year-old Harley Edward Boitz for murder in connection with the case.
A little over a month later, Michael Moehring was arrested without incident in Linn County on a warrant related to the double homicide. According to court records, Moehring is facing charges of murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and felon in possession of a weapon.