Second vaccination event to be held at the Expo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A second vaccination event has been announced in Jackson County.
Health officials said the drive-through event will be held at the Expo in Central Point to serve people who were previously given the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine last month.
The second dose vaccination event will take place at the Expo on February 11, 12, and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jackson County said some people may have already received an appointment for their second doses through Asante or Providence. Now, those people are being redirected to the vaccination event at the Expo.
Visit https://www.asante.org/covid-19/vaccination-events/ to reschedule appointments on a date and time slot that works best for you at the Jackson County Expo location.