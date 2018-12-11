Secret Santa pays off $45k worth of layaways in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) – A secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer after paying off $45,000 in layaway items at Walmart in Arizona.
Danyelle Hoover was one of the many moms and dads who received the gift at a store in Mesa. She said she was so moved by the gesture that she decided to pay it forward later that night by buying items for two customers in line at the Dollar Store.
Last week, celebrities like Tyler Perry and Kid Rock paid off layaway items at Walmart stores in Georgia and Tennessee.
The mystery man or woman behind the surprise in Arizona wants to remain anonymous.
