Secret Service rushes Trump offstage after shots fired at Pennsylvania rally

From NBC News:

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage with blood on the side of his head and his ear after shots were fired just minutes into his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump is currently safe and is expected to survive, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

One spectator from the rally is dead, and a second is in serious condition, according to the Butler County district attorney. The shooter is dead, NBC News confirms.

Trump was about six minutes into his speech when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

Trump pumped his fists in the air as he was escorted off of the stage. The crowd cheered as the former president raised his arms.

Reporters on the scene saw smoke and heard what they initially thought were fireworks before everyone ducked and law enforcement encircled Trump.

Screams from the audience rang out as the scene unfolded.

A doctor attending the event told NBC News that he saw a man suffer a gunshot wound to the head and helped carry him from the site of the rally. Speaking in a parking lot near the event, a mother and son who were attending the rally told NBC News that they saw people in the crowd who were injured and carried away.

People remained at the scene for 10 to 15 minutes after Trump was taken away, after which they were then told it was an active crime scene and all attendees were escorted out.

Three senior law enforcement officials said they are looking into whether two other individuals in the crowd were shot at the rally. The threat has been “contained,” according to the officials.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that “the former President is safe.”

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Cheung said. “More details will follow.”

President Joe Biden, who is in Delaware for the weekend, said in a statement that he is praying for Trump. The president said he has been briefed on the shooting.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has also received an initial briefing, according to her office.

Here’s a link to this story and NBC News coverage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.