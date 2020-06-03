Secretary of Defense against invoking the Insurrection Act

ARLINGTON, Vir. (NBC) – Defense Secretary Mark Esper is breaking from the president, saying he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act.
Esper, speaking at the Pentagon Wednesday morning, pushed back on a threat from the president to deploy the military to quell violence and unrest nationwide as some protests against the killing of George Floyd have turned violent.
“The option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations,” Esper said during a press conference. “We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”
The defense secretary also said an investigation is underway into why a D.C. National Guard helicopter hovered over protesters in the nation’s capital Monday night, one of a number of reported low-flying choppers.
Esper also said he did not know what measures would be taken to about Lafayette Park, or about the photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church.
“I did know that we were going to the church,” Esper stated. “I was not aware that a photo opp was happening. Of course the President drags a large press pool along with him. Look, I do everything I can to try to stay be apolitical and to try to stay out of situations that may appear political. And sometimes I’m successful at doing that and sometimes I’m not as successful. But I aim to keep the department out of politics, to stay apolitical.”
Esper added, “I want to assure all of you, and all Americans, that the Department of Defense, our Armed Services, our uniformed leaders, our civilian leaders, and I, take seriously our oath take seriously our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and to safeguard those very rights contained in that document we cherish so dearly.”