Secretary of State proposes changing primary date

Salem, Ore.- Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson is calling on Oregon leaders to move the state’s primary dates.
Oregon traditionally holds primary votes in late may. Richardson says doing so creates a situation in which “both math and momentum usually prevent Oregonians from having a meaningful say in selecting presidential nominees.”
The Secretary of State says both Washington and California are considering legislation to move their primaries to March and thinks Oregon should do the same.
Richardson believes Oregon should make the change during the 2018 legislative session, however he also says candidates for all non-presidential offices could continue to be nominated in the May election, so there would be no interference with the 2020 legislative session.