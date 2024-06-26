Section of Table Rock Road closed while firefighters battle grassfire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Table Rock Road between Vilas Road and Biddle Road is closed while firefighters work to put out a grassfire.

According to Fire District 3, the fire, which was reported near 4600 Table Rock Road Wednesday afternoon, has extended to vehicles and is threatening nearby structures.

In a Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the agency is calling it a structure fire and says one person is being questioned about the incident.

Crews are working aggressively to extinguish the fire and limit the spread.

Fire officials say there are no evacuations at this time and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

