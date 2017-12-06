Home
Security camera helps police identify suspect

Medford, Ore.- The holidays are saved for one Medford resident.

Last night Medford police responded to report of a victim who had captured a suspect on her security camera stealing packages from her front porch.

Based on the video police were able to identify the suspect, Matthew Frombach immediately and later found his truck.

“The update as of today, we were advised by the victim that the package has been returned however we have not made contact with the victim,” Medford police Lt. Kerry Curtis said.

Police say this case is a great example of how effective registering security cameras can be for the department. So far about 260 Medford cameras have been registered in the SCRAM program.

