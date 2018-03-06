Security upgrades at Logos Public Charter School

Medford, Ore.- Logos Public Charter School is upgrading campus security measures to better protect its students and staff.
The school says safety is its number one goal, which is why they decided to make improvements after an evaluation last fall.
“It’s an active area,” Bruce Kelley, Logos school resource officer said. “You see a lot of foot traffic day and night.”
Logos recently added a new security fence and upgraded its security cameras, as well as increased its exterior lighting.
“It’s so we can monitor who is coming and going from the school,” Kelley said.
Kelley says the upgrades are needed after recent events.
“It’s not a result of the incident in Florida, it was in place well before then but it’s an example of why we need to keep our children safe,” he said.
The school has also added radio devices in classrooms in case of emergencies.
Construction on the new Logos facility on Ross Lane will begin soon.