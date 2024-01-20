Seems pleads guilty for charges related to 2 incidents from last year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The man accused of running from police and shooting a man last year pled guilty to First Degree Assault and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Michael Joseph Gregory Seems, 37, was originally charged with attempted murder for the December 5 incident where he shot a man in the arm outside his home on Roberts Road.

Seems was convicted of manslaughter in 2012 and was out on probation at the time of the incident.

He also has an open felony case from this July, which includes charges of reckless driving and attempting to a elude a police officer.

During the December incident, MPD said a detective spotted Seems as a passenger in a vehicle in Medford and followed it onto I-5 Northbound.

MPD Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “they were in the process of tracking him down and one of our detectives, just doing good, old fashioned police work, saw him. He followed him, he was in an unmarked car.”

Soon after, police made their move.

Lt. Kirkpatrick said, “they initiated a traffic stop in Gold Hill as the vehicle was traveling through town and the vehicle eluded and ended up going to Lampman Road right next to the Rogue River.”

Seems ran and even tried to get in the river, but got trapped on the rocks, yet remained uncooperative. Eventually, Seems admitted to shooting the victim.

Court records show seems has a number of previous convictions, including manslaughter in 2012.

Seems was sentenced to a total of 10 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections with five years of post-prison supervision and restitution.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.