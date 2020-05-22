Self-serve gas coming to an end in most of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Just when you’ve gotten used to pumping your own gas in Oregon, it will once again become illegal to do so on Sunday.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced the temporary self-service order for gas stations ends t at midnight on May 23.
It was initiated to create social distancing between customers and gas attendants.
There are some rural parts of the state that allow pumping your own gas and they will continue to do that.
“We want to thank Oregonians and the many Oregon businesses who provide gasoline for their patience as we allowed for voluntary self-service at Oregon gas stations where that service had not been available before,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. “Starting Sunday, self-serve gas will no longer be allowed in counties where it is already prohibited by state law. Areas of the state where self-serve was allowed, in some coastal counties and areas of central and eastern Oregon, will see no change.”
More information can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Self-Service-Rules-Change-FAQs.aspx