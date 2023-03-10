Selma man accused of menacing, shooting JCSO patrol vehicles

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man is accused of menacing and trying to assault a police K-9 in Josephine County.

Investigators said on the afternoon of March 9, 38-year-old Ryan Gregory Vanhoy of Selma allegedly entered a victim’s residence, pointed a gun at the victim, then fired a round into a refrigerator before leaving to go back to his residence, which is on the same property.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, when two deputies contacted the victim at the scene, Vanhoy got out of his residence with a gun and approached the deputies.

JCSO said deputies were able to “tactically retreat” off the property, but they had to leave their patrol vehicles behind. The victim was also able to retreat safely.

When more deputies arrived, they reportedly planned to go back to the property and retrieve the vehicles which contained department-issued weapons and K-9 “Gibbs,” the sheriff’s office therapy and compassion dog.

While going back to the location of the incident, Vanhoy was found in his vehicle which crashed over an embankment on Terrace Heights Drive. Deputies said he refused to get out of his vehicle, claiming he was armed with a shotgun and had cut his wrists.

Eventually, he got out of his vehicle and yelled at deputies to shoot him, the sheriff’s office said.

Three less-lethal bean bag rounds were used by deputies to subdue Vanhoy. He was then taken custody without further incident, according to investigators.

The abandoned patrol vehicles were later found with several shotgun rounds through the windshields, hoods, and engine compartments.

K-9 Gibbs was found unharmed. JCSO believes the metal shell of Gibss’ kennel in the vehicle stopped shogun rounds from injuring him.

Deputies said when Vanoy’s residence was searched, numerous guns were found along with body armor.

Vanoy is currently in the hospital and will be taken to the Josephine County Jail when he’s discharged.

According to JCSO, Vanoy is facing charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, and attempted assault of a police K-9.