Semi rollover closes I-5 northbound near Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — A rollover semi-truck crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 5 northbound near Phoenix Sunday morning.
ODOT said a detour is set for northbound traffic at Exit 21 Talent to OR 99 and back on at Exit 24 Phoenix.
Drivers should use caution and expect delays lasting possibly a few hours.
Traffic updates can be found here, https://www.tripcheck.com/
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
