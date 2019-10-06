Home
Semi rollover closes I-5 northbound near Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — A rollover semi-truck crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 5 northbound near Phoenix Sunday morning.

ODOT said a detour is set for northbound traffic at Exit 21 Talent to OR 99 and back on at Exit 24 Phoenix.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays lasting possibly a few hours.

Traffic updates can be found here, https://www.tripcheck.com/

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.

 

