Semi-truck overturns on I-5 in Medford

Medford, Ore. – A semi-truck and trailer overturned on Interstate 5 in Medford Monday afternoon.
The crash was blocking the southbound slow lane as crews worked to removed it from the roadway.
As of 2:00, the wreck has been cleared from the travel lanes and is resting on the shoulder. The southbound on-ramp is closed.
The truck was hauling either scrap metal or UPS parcels, according to conflicting reports.
The condition of the driver has not been released by authorities.
ODOT said to expect significant delays and use caution in the area.
Check http://www.tripcheck.com for current road conditions.