Sen. Chuck Schumer says Syria troop withdrawal will create an ‘ISIS jailbreak’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Trump for pulling American forces out of northern Syria.
Senator Schumer called on the president to reverse his decision and allow U.S. troops to protect Kurds in northern Syria.
He called President Trump’s decision, which led to Turkey’s offensive move against Syrian Kurdish fighters, as “reckless.”
Schumer said, “We need our military, our intelligence and everybody to put together the type of plan that prevents these prisoners from escaping. But the best thing to happen would be for President Trump to go back to the situation we had a few days ago where a small number of American troops stood as a buffer against Turkey invading and protected the Kurds and allowed them to continue to guard the camps — the ISIS prison camps.”
Schumer also commented on Rudy Giuliani’s association with two foreign nationals who were arrested for campaign finance violations.
“It’s very troubling that two Giuliani associates are being indicted on criminal charges by the Southern district,” Schumer said. “Giuliani has been involved up to his neck in this entire mess. He has an obligation to testify under oath so he could be asked questions… and this can come to light.”
Officials say both men used wire transfers from a corporate entity they owned to make a $325,000 donation in 2018 to America First Action Committee, a super PAC in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.